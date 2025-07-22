× Expand Flavia Fontana Giusti A person sits on some tires. L.E.X

media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of Lakeside Kids! — a free, interactive series featuring science, culture, arts and entertainment. Designed for kids ages four and up, Lakeside Kids! provides hands-on fun and learning in an engaging and dynamic setting.

Sing, dance and groove to the beat with L.E.X, a dynamic performer delivering original kid-friendly hip-hop songs. With positive themes of kindness, chasing dreams, resilience, regulating emotions, and navigating childhood experiences, this interactive performance engages and inspires young audiences with upbeat, meaningful songs.

If inclement weather, visit this web page or call 608.261.4000 after 8AM for program location.