press release: Come to Monona Terrace on Tuesday mornings and enjoy this eclectic and educational program designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations provide entertainment, hands-on fun, and learning. If inclement weather, this program will move inside. Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.