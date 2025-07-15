media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of Lakeside Kids! — a free, interactive series featuring science, culture, arts and entertainment. Designed for kids ages four and up, Lakeside Kids! provides hands-on fun and learning in an engaging and dynamic setting.

Get moving with Power Dance Kids!, led by professional dancer Francis Medrano. This high-energy session combines Afro-Peruvian dance and fitness for a full-body dance party. Enjoy upbeat music and easy-to-follow moves that will have everyone on their feet!

In case of inclement weather this event will be canceled. Please visit this web page or call 608.261.4000 after 8AM for cancellation information.