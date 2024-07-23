Lakeside Kids

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up. For those programs held on the Rooftop, be sure to bring water bottle and sunscreen, there is limited shade on the rooftop.

Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

July 23: Madison’s Monkey Business Institute uses improvisation to create comedy in the moment. They’ll perform an hour-long improvised comedy show with numerous opportunities for incorporating audience suggestions and for volunteers to perform with them on stage!

Rooftop Center (if inclement weather Exhibition Hall A)

Info

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
608-261-4000
Google Calendar - Lakeside Kids - 2024-07-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Kids - 2024-07-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lakeside Kids - 2024-07-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lakeside Kids - 2024-07-23 10:00:00 ical