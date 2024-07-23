media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up. For those programs held on the Rooftop, be sure to bring water bottle and sunscreen, there is limited shade on the rooftop.

Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

July 23: Madison’s Monkey Business Institute uses improvisation to create comedy in the moment. They’ll perform an hour-long improvised comedy show with numerous opportunities for incorporating audience suggestions and for volunteers to perform with them on stage!

Rooftop Center (if inclement weather Exhibition Hall A)