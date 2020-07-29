ONLINE: Lakeside Kids

press release: Join us for an exciting summer season of free, online eclectic and educational programming designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations will provide entertainment, fun, and learning.

July 29: THE PHYSICS EXPERIENCE

Location: Zoom

Physics is the study of how things move, interact, and exchange energy. The Physics Experience (TPX) show is a fast-paced, engaging educational program, filled with demonstrations that help people understand the world around them, while having fun! TPX is based on The Wonders of Physics (TWoP) program from UW-Madison. Since 1984, TWoP has educated and entertained thousands of schoolchildren, families, and the general public.

Mike Randall is the President of TPX, and former TWoP Senior Outreach Administrator. He has over ten years’ experience in aerospace, military and industrial research; and over twenty years in formal and informal STEM education.

Organization’s website: thephysicsexperience.com