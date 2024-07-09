media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up. For those programs held on the Rooftop, be sure to bring water bottle and sunscreen, there is limited shade on the rooftop.

Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

July 9: They put the “phun” in physics! The Wonders of Physics is a fast-paced, educational, and engaging presentation filled with physics demonstrations for all ages. Their goal is to share their love of physics with all children and inspire the next generation of scientists.

Exhibition Hall A