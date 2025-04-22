media release: Join us at The Boathouse on Lake Mendota for our Lakeside Luau, a fun-filled Earth Day event celebrating our beautiful waters and the community that protects them!

Sip & Sway: Enjoy Surfside and tropical drink specials while grooving to live music by Bernard Quipot from 5:30-8:30 PM.

Cruise for a Cause: Take advantage of complimentary boat rides from Madison Boats and soak in the beauty of Lake Mendota from 4:30-7:30pm.

Win Big, Give Back: Enter our raffle for a 2-hour pontoon cruise from Madison Boats! Raffle proceeds, along with a portion of food and beverage sales, benefit Clean Lakes Alliance.

Play & Roll: Challenge your crew to yard games or complimentary roller skating on the plaza.

Monday, April 22 | 11 AM – 8:30 PM, The Boathouse on Lake Mendota – Madison.

Raise a glass, roll by the lake, set sail, and help keep our waters clean. See you there!