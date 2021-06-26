media release: Up North will present their first Lakeside Market Summer Series event, taking place outside their shop at 404 W. Lakeside Street on Saturday, June 26th. Featuring live music, food and drink provided by Lakeside Street Coffee and a variety of outdoor booths for local makers, Up North is proud to bring the Lakeside Market Summer Series to Madison for the first time this summer. From 10am - 2pm, the event will spotlight products from vendors ranging from handmade art, apparel, jewelry, ceramics, locally grown flowers and more.

Up North Boutique, owned by sisters Megan Schiele and Nicole Howarth, plans to collaborate with Lakeside Street Coffee, to provide an event right on the shores of Monona Bay every fourth Saturday of each month this summer; June 26th, July 24th and August 28th. The sister pair opened Up North in Madison, after their online launch three years ago, as a creative outlet selling clothing, jewelry, candles and home goods that bring the feeling of going “up north” into your homes. The boutique’s new brick and mortar location allows for the exciting opportunity for pop-up events, supporting other local makers.

For the event, local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in order to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for both the customers and vendors. The Summer Series events planned for June, July and August will be held rain or shine but may be canceled in event of thunder and lightning.

The Lakeside Market Summer Series will be a fun, community-focused event and a great opportunity to shop small and support the local businesses! More information will be available soon at upnorthboutique.com. Up North Boutique can also be followed on Facebook at @upnorthclothingandjewelry and Instagram at @upnorthclothingjewelry.