Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club

press release: Learn to play and get a taste of adventure! In a fantastical world full of danger, monsters, dungeons, and even the occasional dragon or two, treasure and glory await those brave and clever enough to seek it! Join a team of fellow adventurers to undertake heroic quests in the world's greatest tabletop roleplaying game. No experience necessary! Drop in for a quick one-shot session or help plan an epic campaign! Ages 11-17.