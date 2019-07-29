Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club

Google Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Learn to play and get a taste of adventure! In a fantastical world full of danger, monsters, dungeons, and even the occasional dragon or two, treasure and glory await those brave and clever enough to seek it! Join a team of fellow adventurers to undertake heroic quests in the world's greatest tabletop roleplaying game. No experience necessary! Drop in for a quick one-shot session or help plan an epic campaign! Ages 11-17.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family
Recreation
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeview Tabletop Adventure Club - 2019-07-29 15:00:00