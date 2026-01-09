Lakewaves Trio + Bruce Wasserstrom

× Expand courtesy Lakewaves Trio A close-up of Lakewaves Trio. Lakewaves Trio

media release: Lakewaves Trio is a groove-based outfit crafting "ambient prog-funk" (Isthmus) with eclectic, progressive instrumentalism. Some describe it as a "looser Medeski, Martin & Wood" sound, presented with an absurdist sense of humor and a distinct social point of view.

Lakewaves Trio is joined by guitarist Bruce Wasserstrom for this improvisational, cosmic, jazz/funk fusion performance.

Led by keyboardist Graham Marlowe, alongside Mason Aumanstal (bass) and Will Bailey (drums), Lakewaves Trio is known for shapeshifting, high-energy live sets that blend composed impressionistic jazz-rock with spontaneous improvisation, creating an infectious ambience described as "somewhere between a jazz club and a rave" (The Marquette Wire).

$15.