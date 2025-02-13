Lakota Nation vs United States
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:
Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.
The Lakota fight to protect their sacred land. A provocative, visually stunning testament to a land and a people who have survived removal, exploitation and genocide – and whose best days are yet to come.
Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Politics & Activism
Movies