media release: An original operatic dance creation of Chitravina N Ravikiran highlighting two stories of the the Goddess of Wealth – Lakshmi

Presented by: Nrithya Sangeet – Guru Sowmya Kumaran & Bhavya Kumaran

Venue: Oakwood Auditorium, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison WI

ABOUT THE OPERA

Lakshmi Prabhavam is the first ever full dance creation highlighting the Goddess of wealth and auspiciousness, Lakshmi. It was also the first operatic dance creation of Chitravina Ravikiran and was initiated by the Cleaveland Tyagaraja Festival in 1994. However, even though Ravikiran finished composing the music and lyrics within 4 weeks for this mammoth 3 hour, 5 episode production employing 4 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Sanskri and Hindi) and as many as 80 ragas, this magnum opus was premiered in Toronto and Cleveland only in early 1997 due to operational reasons. Lakshmi Prabhavam’s sell out show in Cleveland resulted in an encore the very next week, after which the production toured extensively, enthralling audiences in 20-25 sell out shows in major venues in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area and other cities.

This program showcases 2 very interesting stories associated with the Goddess of Wealth.

Lakshmi Sampannam: Shri Adi Shankaracharya composes the famous Kanaka dhara stotram requesting Goddess Lakshmi to eradicate the poverty of an highly impoverished devotee.

Lakshmi Dharmasamsthapanam: Satyabhama and Krishna vanquish the demon Narakasura leading to the most famous festival Deepavali in honour of Goddess Lakshmi.

Besides, there will be an Invocatory Ragamalika on Ashtalakshmi.

Musicians: Anahita Ravindran Apoorva Ravindran, Pathangi Brothers, Samanvi & Vanitha Suresh – Vocal

Sanjay Suresh & Sudarshan Prasanna – Violin

Dhruv Pathangi – Flute

Dathre Pathangi – Mrdangam

Guru Sowmya Kumaran & Bhavya Kumaran – Nattuvangam

