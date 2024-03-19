× Expand Peter Janssen Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

media release: Forward Madison FC will be hosting their first-round matchup in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Breese Stevens Field. The match will take place on Tuesday, March 19th at 6pm CT against the amateur Minnesota squad, Duluth FC. Last season, Forward Madison fell to Chicago House AC 2-3 in the second round of the Open Cup at Breese Stevens Field and will look to make a lasting run this season.

Duluth FC is northern Minnesota’s semi-professional soccer team founded in 2015. Two years later, the club joined the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and finished on top of the table last season with an undefeated record of 11-0-1. The club is owned by Olympic curler, John Shuster, and accomplished businessman, Alex Giuliani.

The U.S. Open Cup is set to return this year for its 109th iteration, despite challenges. The Open Cup is a single-elimination men’s soccer tournament between American clubs in professional soccer leagues. Clubs from Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One, National Independent Soccer Association, USL League Two, NPSL, the United States Adult Soccer Association, and US Club Soccer are all able to participate in the competition. Last year, Houston Dynamo FC won the title for the second time in franchise history against Inter Miami, 2-1.

Tickets to the Open Cup match against Duluth FC will go on sale Tuesday, March 5th at 10am CT. Season ticket holders will have this match included in their 2024 packages. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to any of the Forward Madison matches now.