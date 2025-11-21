× Expand provided by Live Nation The three members of Lamp silhouetted in front of a large body of water. Lamp

media release: Japanese indie pop band Lamp announces their upcoming Future Behind Me - The Americas World Tour.

The upcoming run of dates follows the release of their critically acclaimed 2023 album Dusk to Dawn and their sold-out North American debut FUTURE BEHIND ME tour. The North America leg, produced by Live Nation, includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Lamp was formed in 2000 by Yusuke Nagai (vocals), Kaori Sakakibara (vocals), and Taiyo Someya (guitar). They have released a total of nine albums to date, beginning with 2003's "Soyokaze Apartment 201" leading up to their latest, 2023's "Dusk to Dawn" In addition to touring their home country of Japan, they have performed across major cities in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Indonesia as they continue to receive widespread acclaim both domestically as well as overseas.

Drawing influence from Brazilian music and Western pop of the 60's and 70's, it can be difficult to categorize Lamp under any one genre. Their music could be described as sounding dreamy and ethereal; experimental yet refined; soaked in melancholy and nostalgia. In their songs, one might hear echoes of MPB, AOR, soul, and soft rock, all seamlessly woven together against the backdrop of a Japanese pop aesthetic. Lamp are truly one-of-a-kind -- a unique band whose sound possesses both an elegant complexity together with a delicate simplicity.