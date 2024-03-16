Lance Lettelier Trio
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join us for Saturday Jazz! This month, we welcome The Lance Lettelier Trio.
Come witness the cozy infectious grooves of Lance and his trio! Playing the Jazz they like to play, including standards, peanuts, funk, blues and more!
Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.
