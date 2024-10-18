Lancelot du Lac
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: France | 1974 | DCP | 85 min. | French with English subtitles
Director: Robert Bresson; Cast: Luc Simon, Laura Duke Condominas, Humbert Balsan
Bresson’s spare, visionary take on the Arthurian legend centers on Lancelot's adulterous affair with Guinevere during the decline of Camelot. Unmistakably Bressonian, especially in its depiction of violent battles and a dramatic jousting tournament, Bresson's minimalist style and elliptical imagery create a haunting tapestry of love, betrayal, and spiritual conflict. A new 4K DCP will be screened.