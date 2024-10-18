Lancelot du Lac

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: France | 1974 | DCP | 85 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Robert Bresson; Cast: Luc Simon, Laura Duke Condominas, Humbert Balsan

Bresson’s spare, visionary take on the Arthurian legend centers on Lancelot's adulterous affair with Guinevere during the decline of Camelot. Unmistakably Bressonian, especially in its depiction of violent battles and a dramatic jousting tournament, Bresson's minimalist style and elliptical imagery create a haunting tapestry of love, betrayal, and spiritual conflict. A new 4K DCP will be screened.

