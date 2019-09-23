RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards

Google Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 5:30-8:30pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019, Monona Terrace Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr.

Through their dedication, courage, vision, and passion, this year's Land Conservation Leadership Awardees are inspiring.

Come celebrate and enjoy delicious food and drinks while listening to a string quartet and mingling with friends who share your commitment to land and water protection in Wisconsin. 

We'll even have a raffle and a few fun surprises in honor of Gathering Waters' 25th anniversary.

Questions about registration? Contact Conor Moran at conor@gatheringwaters.org or 608-251-9131

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Environment
608-251-9131
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Land Conservation Leadership Awards - 2019-09-23 00:00:00