press release: The poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. In the aftermath of an unfathomable event, she finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. Stars: Robin Wright, Demian Bichir, Sara Dawn Pledge. Adventure, Drama, 89 minutes. Rated PG-13