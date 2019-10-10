Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future

Google Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00

UW Memorial Union-Great Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join the Nelson Institute for this special storytelling event that will feature diverse voices sharing personal stories about the importance of public lands. From stewardship to recreation, be a part of this meaningful discussion that will highlight public lands and the impact they have on our lives.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Great Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Environment
Spoken Word
608-265-5296
Google Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Land Stories: Voices of the Past, Present & Future - 2019-10-10 19:00:00