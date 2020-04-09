Landes Sullivan

press release: Nutrition Free Art - It has to be better

April 9 to May 15, 2020; reception 6 to 8pm Friday April 9

For us, it's all about the art. Capture the gesture, nail a composition, spill some color.

We craft colorful, textured handmade cotton and abaca paper objects. We cobble these together with a few other materials like wood, foam board or fencing wire to make our sculpture.

Our works are abstract. They soak up the exuberance, frustration, hope and confusion that we feel as we make them. Meaning comes of living with them during their incompleteness.