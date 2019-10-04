press release: Beginning Oct. 4, the Museum will present Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking in the Bradley Family Gallery. On view until Feb. 9, 2020, the exhibition honors the fiftieth anniversary of the renowned printing and publishing workshop Landfall Press, founded in Chicago by publisher and master printer Jack Lemon. The Milwaukee Art Museum, as home to the Landfall Press archive, is the perfect place to celebrate and explore this experimental and collaborative wellspring for hundreds of influential artists.