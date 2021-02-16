ONLINE: Landing on Mars

press release: on February 2021, three spacecraft from three nations will arrive at Mars. On February 18, NASA's Perseverance Rover will attempt to land. China and the United Arab Emirates have spacecraft arriving as well. Join us for this virtual program to learn more about these missions and to explore the current night sky.

This event is FREE but registration is required.

When: Tuesday, February 16, 6:30 PM (CST)

Only 1 ticket is required per household. We will send you a Zoom link via email on the day of the event.