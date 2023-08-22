× Expand Sawyer Bryce A close-up of Landon Conrath. Landon Conrath

media release: After announcing his new EP I’m Alive… So It’s Fine, Minneapolis indie-pop upstart Landon Conrath opens up about a low point in his struggle with mental health on “Deep End.” Warbly acoustics open over stuttering beats as Landon confesses: It’s like I’m always in the deep end. Flailing my hands in the air. Knowing I can’t swim. There is a nuance and subtly to his upcoming EP that signal an exciting evolution. Listen to “Deep End” on all digital retailers.

Landon opens up about the new song: "Sometimes life feels like a 5k run. Except this time, you’re running with a broken leg, and you also had to start 15 minutes behind all the other runners. Deep End is a song about reaching a point of desperation that is so far gone that you begin to wonder if this is just your new reality. There are so many things in my life that I just keep waiting to feel better about, and sometimes it never comes. It makes you start to wonder if maybe you’re the problem, and if you’ll ever be anything different. The chorus is almost a little over-the-top morbid, but it really smacks the theme across the listeners face. It’s this thought that bounces around many people’s heads, maybe this would be easier if I could just be done.”

Landon Conrath is also excited to announce a headlining tour through select Midwestern cities this August. See the full list of dates below and find ticketing information at https://landonconrath.com/.

On the back of his debut album, Nothing Matters Anyway, and after nearly a year of touring with artists like Yam Haus, Windser, and Ber, Minneapolis songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Landon Conrath is gearing up to release his EP I’m Alive… So It’s Fine. Unsurprisingly, fans are already singing along to recent singles like “Broken” word for word. As the song title suggests, the EP was born out of an explosive writing period during a tumultuous time for Landon. “The entire project came from a singular, but painful, experience,” says Landon. And while “it wasn’t cool to go through'' the power that it gives to the work is evident in every song.

What you will recognize in I'm Alive… So It’s Fine is Landon’s distinct sound of hook-based indie-pop. His smooth vocals, deeply personal lyrics, signature melodies, and simple but ear-sticking beats have defined his style and drawn in listeners by the millions. But like all happy accidents that gleam their iconic meaning in retrospect, it wasn't a conscious choice. “Your sound should be what’s available to you,” says Landon, “Initially, we didn’t have enough mics to record drums, so we used samples. It was a crutch at first, and now it defines my sound.” Since those early sessions, Landon’s production skills have evolved with intricate layers and experimental vocal effects. “November” juxtaposes glitchy electronic trills with earthy acoustics and a bouncing bass riff. Lyrically, Landon unpacks an uncertain relationship and feelings of regret - a theme that runs through the project.

While many artists, understandably hunger for viral moments and streaming playlists, Landon is concerned about building a community. It’s no wonder, then, that his goal of being an artist who can move thousands of tickets wherever he goes is quickly becoming a reality. That’s not to say that he isn’t also pulling numbers. Landon’s first run of Nothing Matters Anyway vinyl sold out in one hour. He has over 200k views on YouTube, his single “2AM” is now past 11 million streams on Spotify, and he’s got over 3 million monthly streams. He’s also received critical acclaim from Ones to Watch, The Current, MPLS Magazine, MN Daily, Variance Magazine, and many more.