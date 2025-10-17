Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday

× Expand Sawyer Bryce A close-up of Landon Conrath. Landon Conrath

(2023 Isthmus pick) Minneapolis-based pop artist Landon Conrath gained millions of listeners when several of his songs were featured on Spotify playlists. However, for Conrath, creating music is about creating a community, not just about streaming numbers. His intimate lyrics paint an evocative picture of his struggles, ultimately developing a following around his work; the new EP, I’m Alive… So It’s Fine, explores mental health.