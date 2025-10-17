Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2023 Isthmus pick) Minneapolis-based pop artist Landon Conrath gained millions of listeners when several of his songs were featured on Spotify playlists. However, for Conrath, creating music is about creating a community, not just about streaming numbers. His intimate lyrics paint an evocative picture of his struggles, ultimately developing a following around his work; the new EP, I’m Alive… So It’s Fine, explores mental health.

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday - 2026-04-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday - 2026-04-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday - 2026-04-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday - 2026-04-03 20:00:00 ical