press release: Join Radio 22 and WWMV for a special night of R&B music at Art In in downtown Madison on Friday, August 16. Radio 22 will have door prizes and free giveaways throughout the night. Pre-sale tickets are $7 and tickets at the door at $10. Doors open at 8pm and live performances start at 9pm. This is a 21+ event.

We will have live RnB performances from

Landon DeVon

Dirty Disco

Iesha Kadedra

and More

https://www.facebook.com/events/323038475249711/