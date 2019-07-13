608suvi, Landon DeVon, Ty Ler, Donnie Kaptcha, Chas, Penrose Atoms

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Down 2 Hearse Presents: Summer Showcase '19

(All AGES) Cover: $8 (If Your Under 16 You Must Bring a Parent)

______________________________________

LINEUP TBA:

608suvi

Landon DeVon

Ty Ler

Donnie Kaptcha

Chas

Penrose Atoms

Special Guest Appearance

_____________________________________

RULES

- No Carry Ins (Food, Drink, Ect.)

- No Drugs, Alcohol, or Vaping

- Have a good time

- Respect the venue

- No Drama (OTHERWISE SHOW WILL BE SHUT DOWN)

Info

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-467-2618
