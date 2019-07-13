608suvi, Landon DeVon, Ty Ler, Donnie Kaptcha, Chas, Penrose Atoms
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Down 2 Hearse Presents: Summer Showcase '19
(All AGES) Cover: $8 (If Your Under 16 You Must Bring a Parent)
______________________________________
LINEUP TBA:
608suvi
Landon DeVon
Ty Ler
Donnie Kaptcha
Chas
Penrose Atoms
Special Guest Appearance
_____________________________________
RULES
- No Carry Ins (Food, Drink, Ect.)
- No Drugs, Alcohol, or Vaping
- Have a good time
- Respect the venue
- No Drama (OTHERWISE SHOW WILL BE SHUT DOWN)
Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music