press release: Down 2 Hearse Presents: Summer Showcase '19

(All AGES) Cover: $8 (If Your Under 16 You Must Bring a Parent)

______________________________________

LINEUP TBA:

608suvi

Landon DeVon

Ty Ler

Donnie Kaptcha

Chas

Penrose Atoms

Special Guest Appearance

_____________________________________

RULES

- No Carry Ins (Food, Drink, Ect.)

- No Drugs, Alcohol, or Vaping

- Have a good time

- Respect the venue

- No Drama (OTHERWISE SHOW WILL BE SHUT DOWN)