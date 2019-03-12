RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement

press release: Preventing a wet basement begins by managing the water outside and in the landscape. This presentation will show you how. Learn creative and functional landscape solutions that are key to keeping your basement dry. Starting with our outside/in and top/down approach, you will leave you with long-term solutions to a potentially 'knee deep' problem. Instructor: John Gishnock III (Formecology, LLC)

Time: 6:30-8pm

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 12

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member