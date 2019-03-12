RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement

Google Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Preventing a wet basement begins by managing the water outside and in the landscape. This presentation will show you how. Learn creative and functional landscape solutions that are key to keeping your basement dry. Starting with our outside/in and top/down approach, you will leave you with long-term solutions to a potentially 'knee deep' problem. Instructor: John Gishnock III (Formecology, LLC)

Time: 6:30-8pm

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 12

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement - 2019-03-12 00:00:00