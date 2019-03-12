RSVP for Landscape for a Dry Basement
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Preventing a wet basement begins by managing the water outside and in the landscape. This presentation will show you how. Learn creative and functional landscape solutions that are key to keeping your basement dry. Starting with our outside/in and top/down approach, you will leave you with long-term solutions to a potentially 'knee deep' problem. Instructor: John Gishnock III (Formecology, LLC)
Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 12
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member