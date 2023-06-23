media release: Adults ages 18+, $325 per 3-day workshop // 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Friday through Sunday, June 23rd - June 25th

OR

Friday through Sunday, August 25th - August 27th

*Take one workshop or both! Each workshop will teach the same subject matter but will visit different locations. These workshops will meet offsite.

In this three-day workshop students will learn the fundamentals for location landscape painting while painting from direct observation, outdoors in the greater Madison area. Students will focus on concepts composition in Landscape painting, color harmony, the observation of light in the landscape, the simplification of landscape subject matter, and the principles of atmospheric perspective. The workshop will meet for three consecutive days from 9 am to 4 pm where students will have the opportunity to paint two location studies per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students will have the option of multiple two-day location paintings as a possible pace. Students should pack a Lunch or snacks. We will take a one-hour lunch break at 12:00 each day. Students must supply their own painting supplies. The supply list is in the registration portal under view resources. Please note: minimum of 6 students in order for this class to run.

Register at: monroestreetarts.org/adult- classes