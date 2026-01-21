media release: The Mayrent Institute for Yiddish Culture and the Max Kade Institute for German American Studies present

“Language and Place: Poetry in Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch”

Josh Brown (UW-Eau Claire), Matt Johnson(UW-Madison), Mark Louden(UW-Madison), & Sunny Yudkoff (UW-Madison)

Tuesday, February 3

4:00pm

Memorial Union, Old Madison Room

800 Langdon St (Madison, WI)

Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch are among a small number of minority languages in North America that are thriving. In addition to being vibrant vernaculars, both languages serve as vehicles for multiple literary and dramatic genres, including poetry. This event will showcase poetic works in Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch that deal with the concept of place. Josh Brown (UW–Eau Claire), Matthew Johnson (UW–Madison), Mark Louden (UW–Madison), and Sunny Yudkoff (UW–Madison) will read selected poems and provide translations and commentary. No knowledge of Yiddish or Pennsylvania Dutch is required!