ONLINE: Language Study

media release: UW-Madison’s Learning, Cognition, and Development Lab is currently looking for children ages 2 – 9 to participate in their new language study! We are studying how children’s language changes over the preschool and elementary years. During the study, children will be shown new words and objects, and then asked questions about what they have seen.

The study takes place on Zoom and lasts between 30 and 60 minutes. Families will be compensated with a $10 Amazon gift card. If you are interested in participating, please visit our website at: https://vlachlab. education.wisc.edu/home-3/ online-studies/, or email us at: lcd.lab@education.wisc.edu .