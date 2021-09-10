LaNia Sproles, Lindsey Rothrock

media release: From July 22 to September 18, 2021:

Madison-based photographer Lindsey Rothrock shared her series ¿Te Ubicas?  on the mezzanine at ALL.

Playing Fine for Now, an exhibition by Milwaukee-based artist LaNia Sproles. Playing Fine for Now, explores what subconscious efforts have been made to hold on to our deepest pleasures. Sproles’ subjects alternate between interactions with loved ones and the self in various intimate settings. Sceneries are filled with personal, and pop cultural iconography that hint at the performative action behind a Black femme’s access to comfort. Sproles’ primarily references Black femme bodies and utilizes them to display her own complex connection to intermittent bouts of bliss. By constructing flamboyant dreamscapes, Sproles’ reveals that pleasure, more accurately, can be comprehended as a measure of liberation that exceed past proximities to whiteness.

Join us on Friday, September 10, 2021, 7-9pm for an artist reception.

