× Expand Lany

FPC Live Presents

Doors: 6:30 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$25 ADV / $30 DOS General Admission. Platinum Reserved Available.

press release: LANY – comprised of Paul Klein, Jake Goss and Les Priest – announce their 2019 “Malibu Nights” Headline World Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour is in support of their sophomore album, Malibu Nights, released on October 5 via Interscope Records. Los Angeles Times praised the record “a sleek and tender document of a thoroughly modern band hitting all the right references for 2018.”

LANY’s live performances have left critics raving...

“ENIGMATIC frontman Paul Jason Klein carried the sea of fans through his PASSIONATE DELIVERY of the starry-eyed, gushy pop tracks, losing himself in smooth dance breaks... LANY’s star power was both OUT-OF-THIS-WORLDand INCREDIBLY EFFORTLESS.” – Rolling Stone

“LANY showed off why they're one of the FASTEST RISING GROUPS in rock with a CAPTIVATING and CREATIVE PERFORMANCE... Paul Jason Klein worked the crowd, gently crooning about loss and healing with the CHARISMA of a SEASONED R&B STAR.” - Billboard

Malibu Nights is the follow up to the band’s 2017 self-titled debut album, which tied for the highest-charting debut album on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart in 2017. The group performed the lead single, “Thru These Tears,” off the album on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The TODAY Show. The track received massive critical praise, which TIME Magazine named one of the “5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week.” LANY most recently concluded their limited run of headline shows in celebration of the new album – including two sold-out nights at The Hollywood Palladium with the first night selling out in just 10 minutes.

LANY is a Los Angeles-based trio comprised of Paul Klein (piano, guitar), Les Priest (keyboards, guitar), Jake Goss (drums.) The band formed in Nashville in 2014 and after relocating to LA shortly thereafter, they released their first set of songs by the end of that year. LANY has since built an incredible following touring across the world and have played over 350 live shows. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2017, which tied for the highest-charting debut album on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart that year. LANY’s music has been streamed over 1 billion times as they continue to sell out venues across the world. LANY spent the beginning of 2018 crafting their second album, followed by another headline tour and playing Main Stage at multiple major U.S. festivals – including Coachella, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo – to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone crowned the group’s Governors Ball performance as “The Best Stage Presence,” and lauded LANY’s star power as “out-of-this-world.” The band most recently released their sophomore album, Malibu Nights, on October 5 via Interscope Records; the record is filled with euphoric, epic anthems, a captivating coming together of joyous pop hooks and tender ballads, true to their distinguishing musical style. LANY will embark on another World Tour in 2019.