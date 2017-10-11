9 pm-midnight: The air is crisp, you can hear bagpipes in the distance and your kilt flutters in the breeze. You could only be at one place: Madison Cocktail Week’s Laphroaig Kilt Walk. Join Beam Suntory’s national Scotch brand ambassador Simon Brooking and the parade as we make our way from Cask & Ale to Brocach, Maduro and Argus for a Scotch-tinged evening guaranteed to make you start talking like Sean Connery. Your ticket includes a kilt, Laphroaig t-shirt, drams of Laphroaig or a Laphroaig cocktail at each bar and small bites to soak up all that delicious, golden oaken goodness. At the last stop, the dram will be 2017’s Cairdeas, a cask-strength Laphroaig expression aged in first-fill bourbon barrels and then American oak quarter casks. Space is limited for this exclusive experience. Tickets are $50.