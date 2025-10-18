Laptop Fix-a-Thon

media release: Microsoft is planning to axe support for the Windows 10 operating system on Oct. 14, 2025, cutting off future security updates for millions of users. Many of these computers run perfectly well, with just one issue – Microsoft won’t allow them to update to Windows 11 because they are listed as “incompatible”.

Microsoft’s software limitation is the only thing making these PCs “obsolete,” and ending support for so many PCs threatens serious consequences for both consumer safety and the environment. The end of support for Windows 10 has especially negative impacts for marginalized and low-income communities, and this single event is predicted to cause an influx of 1.6 billion pounds of toxic e-waste worldwide.

But these computers still have years of useful life! At the Fix-a-Thon, volunteers will help install free and secure operating systems such as Linux and ChromeOS Flex. Community members are invited to bring in their own computers for free simple repairs and to get help installing a secure operating system. Donated computers will also be accepted – we plan to refurbish donated units and pass them along to local digital equity programs.

learn more about volunteering here: https://linktr.ee/madisonfixathon2025

https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/spaces/events/laptop-fix-thon-47736