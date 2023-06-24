"The Laramie Project" Auditions

media release: GSAFE is excited to announce auditions for a city-wide high school age production of The Laramie Project by Moisés Kaufman and The Tectonic Theater Project. Directed by Tara Affolter. Auditions are open to all aged 14 to 19 years old. No acting experience is necessary. All genders and identities are welcome. Each performer will play multiple roles. Auditions will be held at the Wisconsin Studio, Overture Center: June 24 from 3pm to 5 pm and June 25 from 1pm to 3pm. Auditioners will read from the script. No preparation is necessary. Rehearsals will be in the evenings in August with performances at several different venues across Madison on Fridays in September and early October with a final performance on October 12 1023 at Promenade Hall in The Overture Center. Auditioners should bring their calendars or a list of known commitments for August, September, and early October. For more information or any questions please contact Tara Affolter at taffolter@middlebury.edu.

About The Laramie Project: In October 1998 Mathew Shepherd, a gay 20 years old student at the University of Wyoming, was kidnapped, brutally beaten and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. The Laramie Project was created through more than 200 interviews with residents of Laramie gathered from Nov 1998 to the end of 1999. By combining pieces of those interviews with material from the journals of members of the Tectonic Theater project, Moisés Kaufman and his company created a unique and breathtaking play that reflects the breadth of reactions to the crime, the environment that allowed it to happen, and its aftermath.