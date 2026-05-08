× Expand Matt Paskert A close-up of Larry Fleet. Larry Fleet

media release: Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Larry Fleet debuted a new acoustic performance video for his song “Baseball On The Radio.” Filmed at Welcome to 1979 Studio, where Fleet recorded his acclaimed new album, Another Year Older, the video is the latest in his “Live From A Bar Stool” series following “Hotel Bible.”

Produced solely by Fleet, Another Year Older was released earlier this spring via Stellar Way Records/EMPIRE—his first project in partnership with the global independent record label (stream/purchase HERE). The eleven-track album finds Fleet reflecting on growth, gratitude and the importance of staying grounded, further solidifying his place as a defining voice in modern country music.

Continuing to receive critical attention, Fleet recently spoke with The Tennessean, who praised the album’s “soulful edge,” while Entertainment Focus says it “leans fully into Fleet’s classic country sound, pairing ’90s grit with modern, arena-ready warmth,” and Whiskey Riff declares, “Larry Fleet has a gift when it comes to releasing songs right when the world needs them.”

In celebration of the new music, Fleet is currently on his headlining tour with confirmed stops at Wichita’s The Cotillion Ballroom, Madison’s Orpheum Theater and Plain City’s The Grainery, among others, before concluding with dates in Australia. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Praised by Holler as “one of the genre’s powerhouse male vocalists,” Fleet continues to cement himself as one of country’s most compelling and consistently authentic voices. Tennessee-born and raised, Fleet was influenced early on by Merle Haggard, Otis Redding and Willie Nelson, laying the foundation for a sound rooted in storytelling and marked by soulful vocals. A devout family man and respected songwriter (he co-wrote Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s #1 single, “Man Made A Bar”), Fleet continues to build an extensive catalog of his own critically acclaimed albums, including 2019’s Workin’ Hard, 2021’s Stack of Records, 2023’s Earned It and 2025’s independently released Hard Work & Holy Water.