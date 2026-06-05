media release: Impermanence: One Man’s 879-Mile Journey on Japan’s Shikoku Eighty-Eight-Temple Pilgrimage is a deeply moving travel memoir by author and adventurer Larry Iles, recounting his forty-six-day walk along one of the world’s most ancient spiritual routes. What begins as a physical challenge through Japan’s mountains, villages, and sacred temples becomes a profound meditation on grief, memory, healing, and the transformative power of walking. Blending memoir, travel writing, and Buddhist reflection, the book explores solitude, human connection, and the beauty of living fully within each fleeting moment.

Join Larry Iles for a reading, discussion, and book signing in Fabiola's!