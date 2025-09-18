Larry Keel's Electric Larry Land

media release: His latest project, “Electric Larry Land” presents Keel’s simultaneously gritty and suave original music applied to an electric format, creating what he calls a “sonic groove-and-vibe machine”. With this unit, Keel gives rein to his innate drive to expand his songs and playing style with this high-powered, highly creative and highly accomplished 4-piece band comprised of electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and drums. It’s dynamic Acoustic Rock at its finest.

Keel and “Electric Larry Land” are currently in pre-production on new recordings, with a full album release set for 2026 .