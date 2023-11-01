media release: Come out and celebrate the Day of the Dead with the LA-based Las Cafeteras and their joyful genre-blending update on traditional Mexican music that is both retro and fresh at the same time. Las Cafeteras merge Afro-Mexican rhythms, son, and cumbia with hip-hop, soul, roots, and rock performed on traditional instruments of son jarocho. Singing in—as they say—“five distinct languages: English, Spanish, Spanglish, Love, and Justice,” the group makes music that welcomes everyone to the party. "Hasta La Muerte" is an enthralling new production celebrating Life and Death, in the spirit of the Indigenous/Mexican practice known as Day of the Dead. The performance is multi-dimensional filled with music, dance, theater, and folklore.