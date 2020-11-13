RSVP for Lasagna Dinner

press release: Pastor Dean at Lakeview Lutheran misses cooking for senior lunches and special events. And, sadly, we won’t be able to host our usual community Thanksgiving dinner this year. So, we’ve come up with a creative solution in Covid times. Reserve your free lasagna-meat or vegetable-dinner, with salad, bread and cookie (though donations are welcome), cooked by Pastor Dean, through the church office (608-244-6181) by 11/13 and come pick it up on November 17, 4:30-6:00.