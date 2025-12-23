Last Crack, Ironplow, Mars Hall

media release: Welcome to the first annual Kickstart My Heart: A CPR/AED and sudden cardiac arrest awareness show at the Gamma Ray Bar in Madison.

On December 26 of 2024, Ironplow drummer Rökker suffered sudden cardiac arrest on stage at the Gamma Ray Bar during their Black Sabbath medley. But there were people there who wouldn’t let him go as the chain of survival was initiated immediately with 911 call, CPR and AED shock 6 minutes later. The magic number is 7. After 7 minutes without shock, survival chances drastically decrease by the second.

Fast forward to November 2025, local music community activist and rapper Rob Dz suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest on the same stage at the Gamma Ray Bar. AED administered in record time by the Madison Fire Department first responders.

Now, Gamma Ray Bar is receiving their own AED device to keep on premise for fans and musicians who attend shows at the club.

Come celebrate survivors and help the cause of their battle through insurance deductibles and medication issues following SCA.

“Kickstart My Heart” features Madison’s legendary band Last Crack performing songs from their vast music catalog. Last Crack formed in the Madcity in 1987 and by 1989 were signed with Roadrunner Records and released their seminal album Burning Time produced by legendary producer Dave Jerden.https://www.facebook.com/lastcrack

Ironplow, featuring Rökker on drums, comes back to the Gamma Ray a year later to take care of business! Ironplow is known for their classic hard-rock originals and of course, the Black Sabbath medley!

www.facebook.com/ironplowband

Mars Hall is an original classic rock band from Madison known for powerful, guitar-driven anthems and electrifying live performances featuring founder Perry Stephen Polito (Falcon) and Jef Hinds on lead guitar.

www.facebook.com/Mars.Hall.Rock.Music

There is a $20 suggested donation at the door and a Karaoke party in the front of the Gamma Ray after the show.

Join our Superheroes and join the Chain of Survival Team Heroes and become CPR certified and register with the PulsePoint App.

www.pulsepoint.org