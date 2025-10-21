× Expand Em Niwa Art depicting the three members of Last Dinosaurs. Last Dinosaurs

media release: Beloved indie-rockers Last Dinosaurs announce Wellnxss, a reimagining of their beloved sophomore album due out on February 13 via Nettwerk. Check out a first taste with “Kxrma” and previously unreleased single “Dive,” out now. Listen HERE .

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Last Dinosaurs releasing Wellness, an album that has become a calling card for Dinos fans around the globe. As the follow-up to their debut album, In A Million Years, this album allowed the band to truly explore their sound, find deeper confidence in their abilities, and deliver some of their most beloved songs and live show staples, including “Apollo,” “Stream,” and “Evie.”

The reimagined version, dubbed Wellnxss, is not just a celebration of all they’ve achieved; it’s also a chance for Sean, Lach, and Sloane to confront the often fraught and predatory behavior performed by major labels towards independent artists. In an effort to further control their own destiny, they decided to circumvent their “in perpetuity” deal and re-record the album in its entirety, including five previously unreleased songs that will now be officially released for fans to enjoy. Wellnxss will be out on Nettwerk, the Canadian independent record label whose founders are known for playing an integral part in the famed Lilith Fair festival and negotiating artist-friendly deals.

In addition to announcing Wellnxss, Last Dinosaurs also announced their return to North America with 2026 headline tour dates! The tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on February 20th, taking them to new markets like Tulsa, OK, Boulder, CO, and concluding in Asbury Park, NJ on March 26th. Find the full list of dates below, and for more information, visit: https://www.lastdinosaurs.com/

Despite coming up in Australia, indie rock band Last Dinosaurs are an international enterprise and have the track record to prove it. Brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey, along with Michael Sloane, have played sold-out headlining shows and festivals across the US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Australia. The success of studio albums In a Million Years, Wellness, Yumeno Garden, From Mexico With Love, and KYORYU have taken them around the world and back, playing notable festivals like Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, All Things Go Festival, and more alongside artists like Florence + the Machine, Bad Suns, Foals, Matt & Kim, Foster the People, Vacations, and more.

2024 was a landmark year for Last Dinosaurs. After the release of their ambitious cyberpunk-inspired concept album KYORYU, alongside a world-building companion manga comic, the Dinos shared the Yumeno Garden Alternate Versions EP. The project shed light on classic songs from their 2018 album, Yumeno Garden, featuring international artists they’ve toured with, including Grrrl Gang, Isla De Caras, Oh! Flamingo, Diamante Eléctrico and more. After traveling the world several times, touring North America, Southeast Asia, and beyond, the Dinos made their triumphant debut in South America, performing in Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Chile.

Now, in 2025, Last Dinosaurs are proud to announce a reimagined and re-recorded version of their album, Wellness. Alongside five previously unreleased songs, they unveil Wellnxss, set for release on February 13th via Nettwerk.

Member Sean Caskey reflects: “Ten years ago, Lach, Sloane, Dan, and I released our sophomore album ‘WELLNESS!’ It was the second chance for four boys from Brisbane State High to make another leap in the music world. I used to look back on this album as a bit of a failure, as there was so much pressure to follow up ‘In a Million Years,’ but now I see it as the catalyst for the way we make music today. It forced us to completely change our approach to recording music by doing it all ourselves. This was after we dropped the demos on YouTube; the reaction to those lo-fi recordings was a massive surprise to us. That really inspired us to have more confidence in our own abilities and was the driving force behind ‘Yumeno Garden.’ We’re so thankful to our fans, because it’s your positive energy that motivates us to keep pushing ourselves in the direction we need to go.

These days, Wellness seems to be one of our fan favorites. We never used to play ‘Apollo’ live, but a few years later, it became one of the most enjoyable songs to play. We get requests to play a lot of the songs from Wellness, so we try to squeeze them into the set wherever we can. It means a lot to us that these songs mean something to you. I’ve dwelled on them a lot lately, and some other songs from that same era that never made the album, and we’re looking forward to showing you some special records soon.”