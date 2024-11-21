× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing with commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, Craig Smith, and Shawn Vasquez. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This November, Schlock And Awe presents a showing of The Last Dragon: a 1985 Blaxploitation cult classic that attempts to blend martial arts and schlocky romance with hilarious results. It's a high-energy hoot-and-a-half that Roger Ebert described as "so entertaining that [he] could ALMOST recommend it - if it weren't for the idiotic subplot about a gangster and his girlfriend, a diversion that brings the movie to a dead halt every eight or nine minutes." That's when the jokes come in.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue. Recommended for ages 18+.