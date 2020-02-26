press release: SITKA SALMON SHARES PRESENTS THE WISCONSIN PREMIERE OF LAST MAN FISHING

Proceeds will be donated to River Alliance of Wisconsin and Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited.

Join us for a cinematic look at the vastly changing seafood system through the lens of small-boat fishermen and experts around the United States. Narrated by best-selling author Mark Bittman, the film explores the dichotomy between the industrial fishing model and responsible fishing methods that focus on conservation and quality.

Among the fishermen profiled is New England Fishmonger’s Capt. Tim Rider, whose dream job of becoming a family fisherman is met with numerous challenges. His story parallels that of Darius Kasperzak, a jig boat fisherman in Kodiak, Alaska who seeks to build infrastructure for a struggling small-boat fleet.

Filmmaker JD Schuyler weaves a collection of intimate stories with expert interviews to give the viewer an intimate view into the life of small-boat fishermen. Last Man Fishing (ital) was produced in part by veteran filmmaker, Matt Wechsler ( Sustainable (Ital), and features conservationist Carl Safina and author Paul Greenberg.

After the premiere, a panel will discuss the current state of Great Lakes and Coastal fisheries. Panel participants include: Last Man Fishing director JD Schulyler, UW Sea Grant/Fisheries specialist Titus Seilheimer, Ph.D., and New England Fishermen Capt. Tim Rider. Last Man Fishing executive producer and Sitka Salmon Shares CEO, Nic Mink, PhD will serve as moderator.

Make sure you stop by the bar to try a glass of “To Those Who Fish” Czech style pilsner with Saaz hops, specially curated by Working Draft Beer Co (WDBC) for the premiere. The limited edition pilsner will also be on tap at Working Draft Beer Co’s location while supplies last. Partial proceeds from “To Those Who Fish” sold at WDBC, will be donated to Trout Unlimited and River Alliance of Wisconsin.

This film is sponsored by Sitka Salmon Shares and co-presented with River Alliance of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited, and EatWisconsinFish.org – UW Sea Grant. Additional support from Ian’s Pizza, Great Lakes Brewery, and Alaska Brewing. A very special thanks to Working Draft Brewery for brewing “To Those Who Fish” Pilsner exclusively for this event, and Barrymore Theatre for hosting the screening.

OUR PARTNERS:

River Alliance of Wisconsin

Trout Unlimited

EatWisconsinFish.org – UW Sea Grant

Working Draft Beer Co.