media release: Forgot a gift? Or just want to soak up the magic of the holidays one more time? Support local small businesses at Garver's Last Minute Market, a cozy, festive celebration designed to wrap you in holiday cheer as we close out the year.

Experience the season with:

Bracelet Bar: make-and-take sparkle for yourself or a loved one

Bird Feeder Make-and-Take: celebrate solstice with this simple craft for all ages

Hot Chocolate Bar: build your perfect winter cup

Live Holiday Music at 2:30pm: the soundtrack to your seasonal joy in the Garver Lounge

Seasonal Cocktails

Plus, browse a curated lineup of local crafters and makers, perfect for supporting Madison's creative community — even in the eleventh hour!

Come for the gifts, stay for the experience. Let’s make this holiday week merry, bright, and beautifully local!

https://www.facebook.com/events/699909993160702/