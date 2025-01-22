Last Prisoner Project Fundraiser

media release: Cheba Hut is kicking off another year of slingin’ toasted subs and good vibes by teaming up with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) for the fourth consecutive SmokeOut Injustice day. It’s all about turning tasty meals into real change and raising funds to support cannabis criminal justice reform. Last year, the team at Cheba Hut raised a whopping $133,872 for LPP.

While cannabis culture has evolved since Cheba Hut’s founder Scott Jennings toasted his first sub 27 years ago, thousands of Americans are still locked up for cannabis-related offenses—even in states where it’s been decriminalized. Cheba Hut and LPP are here to change that.

The Last Prisoner Project uses legal advocacy, public education, and legislative action to work toward one mission: freeing every single person still incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes. With over 75 Cheba Hut locations nationwide, the brand is partnering with LPP to make sure this mission stays in motion.

Cheba Hut is stepping up by supporting the Callwood family in New Mexico, who has been directly impacted by cannabis-related injustices. Elliston Callwood, sentenced to 48 years for 11 pounds of cannabis, is now running a thriving dispensary in Albuquerque with his family, thanks to LPP’s advocacy.

“I served over 30 years for something that’s now legal. Connecting with the Last Prisoner Project changed my life,” said Callwood. “Now, my family and I have turned that experience into something positive by opening our own dispensary.”

New Mexico franchisee and CEO of WAHi Brands, Isaac Montoya, is passionate about pushing back against cannabis laws that have wreaked havoc on members of his community.

"We are proud to support individuals like Elliston in our local community through our partnership with Last Prisoner Project,” Montoya said. “Advocacy and inclusion are part of the fabric of who we are at Cheba Hut. We want to continue to create awareness for all those who are facing injustice and be a champion for reform."

Cheba Hut’s annual day of giving back, SmokeOut Injustice Day, will take place this year on Jan. 22. All participating locations will donate $2 from every entree, which includes any salad or sandwich, sold in-shop or delivered, to LPP. Whether homies are vibin’ in-shop or ordering a munchie stash to-go, these purchases will help fund real change. Cheba Hut established SmokeOut InJustice Day as a tradition rooted in action and advocacy.

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane, fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint," Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with a delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high; it's about epic food and legendary service. For franchising opportunities, visit us at franchise.chebahut.com.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is dedicated to freeing those incarcerated due to the War on Drugs, reuniting their families, and helping them rebuild their lives. As laws change, there remains a fundamental injustice for individuals whose conviction is no longer a crime. We work to repair these harms through legal intervention, constituent support, direct advocacy, and policy change. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.