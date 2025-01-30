media release: Last Story Standing: A Night of Riveting Stories and Fierce Competition

Get ready for an electrifying evening as eight exceptional National Speakers Association Wisconsin Chapter storytellers go head-to-head in The Last Story Standing competition! Each speaker has just five minutes to deliver their most powerful story, aiming to captivate, entertain, and inspire. They’ll be judged by a panel of seasoned, high-powered speakers on three critical criteria:

Purpose: Does the story reveal and communicate a clear lesson or actionable takeaway that audience members can leverage in their own lives?

Impact: How well-crafted is the story? Does it entertain, educate, and motivate through structure and depth?

Delivery: How masterfully does the speaker engage the audience using professional techniques—eye contact, vocal tone, and body language?

The stakes are high, as the evening’s chapter champion will go on to compete at the regional level, with the ultimate goal of reaching the National Championship in July. Audience members can expect to be deeply inspired, entertained, and moved by stories that carry powerful lessons and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event where top talent meets compelling storytelling for an evening of connection, wisdom, and applause!

Seating available for individuals or groups of six. For larger groups, contact eliz@elizgreene.com.