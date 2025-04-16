media release: Join the Thompson Center for a special screening of 'The Last Thing Lost,' marking 50 years since the Khmer Rouge takeover, followed by a discussion with Sarith Ou, the film’s subject, and its director and executive producer.

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Reception (Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided)

6:30pm - 8:00 pm - Program

In a world where democracy can vanish in an instant, The Last Thing Lost explores the devastating rise of authoritarian rule and the extraordinary resilience of those who endure it. This event features a screening of The Last Thing Lost, a documentary capturing Sarith Ou's extraordinary journey of survival, resilience, and hope. After escaping genocide, Sarith rebuilt his life in America and later returned to Cambodia to inspire change. Following the screening, Sarith, alongside the film’s director and executive producer, will lead a discussion on the resilience of the human spirit, the impacts of a violent regime change, and the importance of empathy in today’s world.

Sarith Ou, born in Cambodia, fled the Khmer Rouge regime and settled in the Madison area in 1979. Sarith pursued higher education at Edgewood College, earning a degree in Political Science. After a fulfilling career with the Metropolitan School District of Madison, he retired in 2012. During this time, he actively engaged in volunteer work, serving as President of the Cambodian Association, the Buddhism Association, and the United Refugee Services of 13 MAA, while also contributing to the United Way Board.

Since 2002, Sarith has been the President of the Cambodian School Project, a program dedicated to building schools in remote areas of Cambodia to support impoverished children. Currently residing in Cambodia, he continues his mission of empowering underprivileged youth by running a technical school that provides education and skills training for children in need. His lifelong commitment to education and community service reflects his unwavering dedication to improving lives across borders.

Jake Siam Solomon – Director

Jake is a documentary film director from Madison, Wisconsin, now based in Chicago. His work explores the resilience of the human spirit, focusing on stories that inspire hope even in the darkest times. He aims to connect audiences with themes of perseverance, community, and shared humanity.

Katy Sai – Executive Producer & Moderator

Katy Sai is a storyteller and former journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. For 20 years, she worked as a TV news anchor/reporter with a passion for community service reporting. Katy launched StoryBridge in 2007 to put her experience to work for mission-driven organizations and was the production company behind The Last Thing Lost.

James Paul Escalante - Director of Photography

Paul’s devotion to filmmaking started 20 years ago in a foreign country, with pockets filled with DV tapes and disposable cameras. He finds purpose in translating the weight of people’s tragedies and the power of their triumphs to the screen. He currently lives in Madison, WI, with his wife and two sons.