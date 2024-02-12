UW Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

media release: Late Aster is Aaron Messing, trumpet, synthesizers, vocals; Anni Hochhalter, French horn, drum machine, samplers, vocals

with Tom Curry, tuba

Situated somewhere between jazztronica, ambient electronic, and chamber pop, San Francisco-based Late Aster’s music has been described as producing “unprecedented sounds” (SF Chronicle) that “on paper shouldn’t work, but it does.” (Tape-Op) Their two releases, EPs called “True and Toxic” (2021) and “Light Rail Session” (2023), articulate a kaleidoscopic theory of music grounded in the electronic processing of trumpet and French horn and supported by meticulous songwriting, instrumentation, and sound-sculpting.

The group, primarily featuring Aaron Messing (trumpet, synthesizers, vocals) and Anni Hochhalter (French horn, drum machine/samplers, vocals) performs as a duo, integrating the electronic and physical elements of their recordings in a synchronized dance with their array of instruments and each other. The visual result resembles an electronic DJ set, but with the frequent and ephemeral experimentation of brass.