You're not going to see much else like Late Late Breakfast. Hosts Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin have brought this show all over the country to comedy clubs, indie rooms, festivals, you name it. Comedians pop a balloon with a rule in it before their set, and must abide by that rule throughout the entire set. Sink or swim, laughs or crickets, this is one you absolutely want to see!

This show is a favorite across the country and quickly gained a grassroots following in the comedy world. Your beloved hosts will be joined by:

Natasha Pearl Hansen, Martin Henn, Shawn Vasquez, Cameron Little, Christine Ferrera, Anthony Siraguse, Dane Arden, Amber Autry, Spark Tabor, Emily Schaefer

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.